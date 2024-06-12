Next Article

An adventure you can't miss

Glide across the Namib Desert, Namibia: An unforgettable sandboarding adventure

By Anujj Trehaan 11:08 am Jun 12, 202411:08 am

What's the story The Namib Desert in Namibia, extending over 2,000 kilometers along the Atlantic Ocean coast of southern Africa, is not only one of the oldest deserts globally but also hosts some of the tallest dunes. These features make it an ideal location for sandboarding enthusiasts. Engaging in this activity provides a thrilling method to explore the desert's extensive beauty and vastness.

Preparation

Preparing for your sandboarding experience

Before tackling the dunes, preparation is key. Opt for lightweight clothing to combat the desert heat and wear sturdy shoes. Sunscreen and ample water are essential to prevent sunburn and dehydration. Having a sandboard is crucial; you can rent one if needed. Beginners can quickly get the hang of it with some basic instruction, making this adventure accessible to all skill levels.

Location

Choosing your dune

The Namib Desert boasts several spots perfect for sandboarding, but Big Daddy Dune near Sossusvlei is among the most popular due to its height and slope gradient. Another notable location is Swakopmund, where numerous operators offer guided tours that include equipment rental and safety briefings. These spots provide varying degrees of difficulty, catering both to beginners and experienced boarders.

Photography

Capturing the moment

Sandboarding down these majestic dunes offers not just thrills but also spectacular views worth capturing. Whether you're carrying a professional camera or just your smartphone, early morning or late afternoon provides the best light for photography. Remember to protect your equipment from sand and always ask someone to take action shots of you gliding down the slopes.

Conservation

Respecting nature

While enjoying this breathtaking activity, it's crucial to remember that deserts are fragile ecosystems. Stick to designated sandboarding areas to minimize disturbance to wildlife and plant life. Avoid leaving any trash behind and consider using eco-friendly sunscreens that won't harm the environment. By respecting these guidelines, visitors ensure that future generations can also enjoy this unique experience.