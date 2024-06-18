In brief Simplifying... In brief Experience the magic of Argentine Patagonia's autumnal hiking trails.

Start in Bariloche, with its golden forests and panoramic views, then trek the dramatic landscapes of the French Valley in Torres del Paine National Park.

Don't miss the stunning trails of El Chalten, the rugged beauty of the Huemul Circuit, and the unique fall scenery of Ushuaia, the world's southernmost city.

Patagonia's autumnal hiking wonders

What's the story Patagonia, a region shared by Argentina and Chile, transforms into a breathtaking canvas of colors during fall. This season offers cooler temperatures and fewer crowds, making it an ideal time for hiking enthusiasts to explore its vast wilderness. The landscape is painted with vibrant hues of orange, red, and yellow, providing a spectacular backdrop for outdoor adventures.

Starting point

Begin at Bariloche

Bariloche, often referred to as the gateway to Argentine Patagonia, is where your journey begins. In fall, this town becomes a magical place with its surrounding forests turning shades of gold and crimson. Start with the Llao Llao Municipal Park circuit for an easy hike that offers panoramic views of Lake Moreno and Mount Lopez. It's a perfect introduction to the region's natural beauty.

Highlight trek

Trek the French Valley

The French Valley, nestled within Torres del Paine National Park, stands as a premier destination for hikers who crave dramatic landscapes. This trek, ranging from moderate to difficult, winds through enchanting forests adorned with autumn's fiery palette and alongside serene glacial streams. Its climax is the valley itself, an amphitheater encircled by majestic peaks - a truly unforgettable spectacle in the fall season.

Hidden gems

Discover El Chalten's trails

El Chalten, Argentina's trekking capital, boasts numerous trails that are particularly stunning in fall. The Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre treks are popular choices offering clear views of these iconic spires against a backdrop of fiery beech forests. For something less trodden but equally rewarding, explore the Huemul Circuit - a four-day adventure that encapsulates Patagonia's rugged beauty.

Southernmost hikes

Experience Ushuaia's end-of-the-world vistas

Ushuaia claims fame as the southernmost city in the world, and its unique fall scenery shouldn't be missed. Hike within Tierra del Fuego National Park where lenga trees turn brilliant shades of red and orange. Trails like Laguna Esmerald offer serene lake views amidst colorful forests - it feels like walking through an otherworldly landscape at the edge of civilization.