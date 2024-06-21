In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a refreshing avocado cucumber gazpacho by blending ripe avocado, cucumbers, red onion, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and cold water.

Chill the mixture for an hour to let the flavors meld, then serve it garnished with cilantro or parsley.

This vibrant, easy-to-make dish is perfect as a light appetizer or part of a summer meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Refreshing avocado cucumber gazpacho recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:29 pm Jun 21, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Gazpacho, traditionally a cold soup from southern Spain, has evolved into various forms, including our featured vegetarian and eggless avocado cucumber gazpacho. Ideal for hot summer days or as a light appetizer, this refreshing blend is deeply rooted in Spanish cuisine. It takes a delightful twist with the incorporation of creamy avocados and crisp cucumbers. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this refreshing dish, you will need one large ripe avocado, two medium-sized cucumbers (peeled and seeded), one small red onion, two cloves of garlic (minced), two tablespoons of fresh lime juice, one tablespoon of olive oil, one teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste), half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, and two cups of cold water. For garnishing, arrange for chopped cilantro or parsley.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and roughly chop the cucumbers; you'll want them in chunks that your blender can easily handle. Similarly, peel and chop the red onion into quarters. For the avocado, slice it in half around the pit, remove the pit with a spoon or knife carefully then scoop out the flesh. Having these ingredients prepped will make blending smoother.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a blender or food processor combine the chopped cucumbers, avocado flesh, quartered red onion pieces along with minced garlic cloves. Add in fresh lime juice which not only adds flavor but helps maintain the vibrant green color of your gazpacho. Pour in olive oil for smoothness and season with salt and pepper to taste before adding cold water to achieve the desired consistency.

Step 3

Chilling before serving

After achieving a smooth consistency with no large chunks by blending, carefully pour your gazacho into a sizable bowl or a container that can be securely sealed. It is crucial to refrigerate this mixture for a minimum of one hour before serving. This chilling period allows the flavors to integrate fully and ensures the gazpacho is served refreshingly cold, enhancing its taste.

Step 4

Garnishing and serving suggestions

Serve your chilled avocado cucumber gazpacho in bowls or glasses, garnished with freshly chopped cilantro or parsley for added flavor and a vibrant color contrast. Perfect as an appetizer with crusty bread on the side, or as a component of a light summer meal, this dish is both refreshing and easy to prepare, making it ideal for any occasion.