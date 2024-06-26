In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Vietnamese Banh Mi sandwich at home with a few simple steps.

Start by pickling carrots and cucumbers in a vinegar-sugar mix, then marinate and pan-fry tofu slices.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:00 pm Jun 26, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The banh mi sandwich, a culinary gem from Vietnam, is known for its vibrant flavors and contrasting textures. Originating in the early 20th century during the French colonial period, it represents a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisines. Traditionally featuring a combination of meats and vegetables, our version offers a delightful vegetarian and eggless twist to this classic. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the foundation of your vegetarian banh mi sandwich, you will need either one large baguette or four smaller, individual-sized baguettes. These will serve as the vessel for your delicious fillings, providing the perfect crunchy exterior to complement the soft and flavorful interior. Choose a baguette that is fresh and has a good crust to ensure the best texture for your sandwich.

Step 1

Prepare the pickled vegetables

Begin by pickling your vegetables to introduce that signature tangy crunch. In a mixing bowl, combine vinegar, sugar, and half a teaspoon of salt, stirring until everything is fully dissolved. Then, add your julienned carrots and cucumber slices into this mixture. Allow them to marinate for at least 20 minutes; this not only softens the vegetables but also infuses them with a delightful flavor.

Step 2

Marinate and cook tofu

While your vegetables are pickling, prepare the tofu. In another bowl, combine soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt to create the marinade. Coat your pressed tofu slices in this mixture thoroughly. Let it sit for 15 minutes before pan-frying them in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until each side is golden brown.

Step 3

Assemble your banh mi

To assemble your banh mi sandwich, start by slicing open your baguette but not all the way through; you want it hinged on one side like traditional banh mi breads are served. Spread each side lightly with mayonnaise if desired (ensure it's eggless for this recipe). Layer in your marinated tofu slices followed by generous amounts of pickled carrots and cucumbers.

Step 4

Add final touches

For an authentic finish to your vegetarian banh mi sandwich, add fresh cilantro leaves on top of your assembled veggies and tofu layers within the bread. If you enjoy spice in your meal, feel free to add sliced jalapenos here as well. The fresh herbs combined with the pickled vegetables offer an explosion of flavors that make this dish uniquely satisfying.