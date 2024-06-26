In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegan twist on Brazilian cheese bread using tapioca flour, water, vegetable oil, salt, vegan cheese, and apple cider vinegar.

Vegan Brazilian cheese bread

By Anujj Trehaan 03:30 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Brazilian cheese bread, or pao de queijo, is a popular snack in Brazil, known for its chewy texture and cheesy flavor. Originating from the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, it has become beloved worldwide. Traditionally made with eggs and dairy cheese, our version uses vegan cheese to cater to those following a plant-based diet. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients

To make this vegan version of Brazilian cheese bread, you will need two cups of tapioca flour, one cup of water, one-half cup of vegetable oil, one teaspoon of salt, one cup of vegan cheese (shredded), and two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. These ingredients combine to mimic the traditional texture and flavor without any animal products.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the water, oil, and salt to a boil. Remove from heat as soon as it starts boiling. Add the tapioca flour to a large mixing bowl and pour in the hot liquid mixture. Stir until well combined; it will be grainy at first but keep stirring until smooth.

Step 2

Add vegan cheese and vinegar

After your dough has slightly cooled yet remains warm, begin incorporating the shredded vegan cheese and apple cider vinegar. Use your hands for kneading to ensure the cheese blends evenly throughout the dough. The residual warmth of the dough aids in slightly melting the cheese, facilitating a smoother integration into the mixture, making it easier to handle and prepare for baking.

Step 3

Shape and bake

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Wet your hands slightly with water to prevent the dough from sticking, then roll about one tablespoon of dough into balls. Arrange these balls on the baking sheet, ensuring they are spaced two inches apart. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until they have puffed up and turned lightly golden on the outside.

Step 4

Serve warm

Brazilian cheese bread is best enjoyed fresh out of the oven, when they're still warm and deliciously gooey inside. They make an excellent snack or side dish for any meal. If you find yourself with leftovers, which might be unlikely, reheat them in an oven for a few minutes. This will help to restore their crispy exterior, ensuring they remain a delightful treat.