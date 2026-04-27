Exploring Berlin? Take a break at these gardens
What's the story
Berlin is a city that marries history with modernity, but if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, its hidden gardens are a perfect getaway. These green spaces are perfect for those who want to take a break from the crowded streets and get a taste of nature in the middle of urban life. Here is a guide to these secret gardens.
Prinzessinnengarten
Explore the Prinzessinnengarten
Prinzessinnengarten is an urban garden in Kreuzberg, where you can find a variety of plants and vegetables. This community garden is a great place to learn about sustainable gardening practices and enjoy some tranquility. Visitors can participate in workshops or simply stroll through the lush greenery. The garden also hosts events that promote environmental awareness and community engagement.
Gardens of the world
Discover the gardens of the world
Located in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, Gardens of the World is a beautiful garden complex that features different themed gardens from across the globe. From Japanese Zen gardens to Italian Renaissance landscapes, this place has it all. You can explore these diverse settings on foot, or take a guided tour for an in-depth experience. The park also offers cultural events throughout the year.
Tiergarten secrets
Visit Tiergarten's hidden spots
While Tiergarten is known as Berlin's central park, it has some lesser-known spots that are worth exploring. Beyond its main pathways, visitors can find secluded areas with beautiful flower beds and peaceful ponds. These hidden spots provide a quiet retreat from busy tourist attractions nearby. It is an ideal place for picnicking or simply relaxing amidst nature's beauty.
Britzer Garten
Enjoy Britzer Garten's seasonal blooms
Britzer Garten is famous for its seasonal blooms that change throughout the year. This expansive park features themed flower beds, water features, and walking trails, perfect for leisurely strolls or cycling adventures. The park also hosts various festivals celebrating different aspects of horticulture, making each visit unique depending on when you go there.