Exploring Berlin? Take a break at these gardens

Berlin is a city that marries history with modernity, but if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, its hidden gardens are a perfect getaway. These green spaces are perfect for those who want to take a break from the crowded streets and get a taste of nature in the middle of urban life. Here is a guide to these secret gardens.

Prinzessinnengarten Explore the Prinzessinnengarten Prinzessinnengarten is an urban garden in Kreuzberg, where you can find a variety of plants and vegetables. This community garden is a great place to learn about sustainable gardening practices and enjoy some tranquility. Visitors can participate in workshops or simply stroll through the lush greenery. The garden also hosts events that promote environmental awareness and community engagement.

Gardens of the world Discover the gardens of the world Located in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, Gardens of the World is a beautiful garden complex that features different themed gardens from across the globe. From Japanese Zen gardens to Italian Renaissance landscapes, this place has it all. You can explore these diverse settings on foot, or take a guided tour for an in-depth experience. The park also offers cultural events throughout the year.

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Tiergarten secrets Visit Tiergarten's hidden spots While Tiergarten is known as Berlin's central park, it has some lesser-known spots that are worth exploring. Beyond its main pathways, visitors can find secluded areas with beautiful flower beds and peaceful ponds. These hidden spots provide a quiet retreat from busy tourist attractions nearby. It is an ideal place for picnicking or simply relaxing amidst nature's beauty.

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