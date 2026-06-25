Hyderabad is home to one of the largest spice markets in Telangana

Explore Telangana's famous spice markets in 3 days

By Vinita Jain 10:39 am Jun 25, 202610:39 am

What's the story

Telangana, a state in southern India, is famous for its rich spice heritage. The spice markets here are a treat for the senses, with colorful displays and aromatic scents. A three-day itinerary can give you an immersive experience of exploring these vibrant markets. You can witness the bustling trade of spices and learn about their cultural significance. Here's how you can make the most of your visit.