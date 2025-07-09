4 days in Karnataka: The itinerary you've been looking for

Karnataka is a southern state that perfectly combines calm natural beauty with historic destinations. This four-day itinerary is just perfect for travelers looking to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the state. From ancient architectural marvels to lush green landscapes, this journey is bound to enrich your experience. The itinerary includes key destinations that Karnataka has to offer, making it a memorable trip for peace seekers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Mysore visit Day 1: Exploring Mysore's charm Start your journey from Mysore, a city famous for its royal heritage and culture. Visit the iconic Mysore Palace, which features intricate architecture and historical significance. Walk through the bustling Devaraja Market to get a taste of local life. In the evening, visit Chamundi Hill for panoramic views of the city. The day ends with a visit to Brindavan Gardens, where musical fountains create a mesmerizing spectacle.

Coorg adventure Day 2: Discovering Coorg's natural beauty On day two, head to Coorg, popularly called the 'Scotland of India.' The hill station is famous for its coffee plantations and picturesque views. Visit Abbey Falls in the midst of verdant greenery or take a stroll through coffee estates. Raja's Seat gives stunning views of misty hills during sunset. Adventure junkies can visit Dubare Elephant Camp to interact with elephants.

Chikmagalur exploration Day 3: Chikmagalur's coffee trails Day three takes you to the beautiful Chikmagalur, known for its coffee plantations and peaceful surroundings. Start with a visit to Mullayanagiri Peak, the highest point in Karnataka which offers stunning vistas. Visit Baba Budangiri Hills famous for their unusual rock formations and ancient caves. A tour of local coffee estates gives you an insight into coffee production processes while letting you enjoy freshly brewed cups.