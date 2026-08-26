Thin hair? Try these easy updos for more volume
What's the story
Creating volume in thin hair can be a challenge, but with the right updos, you can achieve a fuller look effortlessly. These hairstyles are not just practical, but also stylish, making them perfect for any occasion. Whether you are heading to work or going out for a night on the town, these updos will give your hair an instant boost without needing any complicated techniques or products.
Tip 1
Teased ponytail for added height
A teased ponytail is a classic trick to add height and volume to thin hair.
Start by teasing the crown section of your hair with a fine-tooth comb, then gather it into a high ponytail.
Secure it with an elastic band, and smooth out any tangles on the top layer for a polished look.
This style gives the illusion of thicker hair while keeping everything neatly in place.
Tip 2
Braided bun for texture and fullness
A braided bun not only adds texture but also makes your hair look fuller.
Start by braiding your hair into a simple three-strand braid or a fishtail braid, depending on your preference.
Once done, wrap the braid around itself at the nape of your neck, or slightly higher, to form a bun.
Secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band to keep it intact all day long.
Tip 3
Half-up twist for subtle volume
The half-up twist is perfect if you want subtle volume without going all out.
Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them toward the back. Pin them together at the center with bobby pins or a decorative clip for added flair.
This style gives lift at the roots while leaving most of your hair down, creating an elegant yet voluminous appearance.
Tip 4
Sock bun trick for extra lift
The sock bun trick is ideal for those looking to add extra lift at their roots.
Cut off one end of an old sock and roll it into a doughnut shape.
Pull your ponytail through this doughnut, and spread your hair evenly around it before rolling it down toward your scalp, tucking all strands inside as you go along.
Secure everything tightly with pins if needed.