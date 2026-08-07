5 must-try breakfast street bites in Maharashtra
What's the story
Maharashtra's breakfast streets are a food lover's paradise, serving up a range of delicious and affordable options. From crispy dosas to spicy misal, these street bites are an integral part of the local culture. Perfect for those on the go, or anyone wanting to savor authentic flavors, these breakfasts are not just filling but also a taste of Maharashtra's rich culinary heritage.
Dish 1
Crispy dosas with chutney
Dosas are a staple breakfast item in many parts of Maharashtra.
These thin rice crepes are usually served with coconut chutney and sambar.
The crispy texture of the dosa, combined with the tangy chutney, makes for a delightful start to the day.
Vendors serve them hot off the griddle, ensuring freshness and flavor in every bite.
Dish 2
Spicy misal pav
Another iconic Maharashtrian breakfast is misal pav.
This spicy curry made from sprouted lentils is served with soft bread rolls called pav.
Topped with onions, coriander, and sev for crunch, misal pav is a burst of flavors and textures in every mouthful.
It's perfect for those who love bold spices in their morning meal.
Dish 3
Sweet poha with peanuts
Poha is another popular breakfast option in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai.
Flattened rice flakes are cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, and garnished with peanuts for added crunch.
This light yet filling dish is often served with a sprinkle of sugar or sev for extra flavor.
Dish 4
Savory upma variations
Upma, a semolina-based dish, is a common sight on the breakfast streets of Maharashtra.
Vendors whip up different versions by adding vegetables like carrots or peas, and spices such as ginger or green chilies, to make it more flavorful.
Served hot from street carts, upma makes for a quick yet satisfying meal option.
Drink 1
Refreshing aam panna drink
Aam panna, a refreshing drink made from raw mangoes, is a favorite during the hot months in Maharashtra.
It provides relief from the heat while complementing spicy breakfasts like misal pav or upma.
This drink, made from a mix of tangy and sweet flavors, is a perfect addition to any Maharashtrian breakfast street experience.