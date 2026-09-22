Alfalfa and cardamom stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy taste of alfalfa with the warm spice of cardamom.

The stew usually has vegetables like carrots and potatoes, simmered in a fragrant broth. The addition of cardamom elevates the flavor profile, making it a comforting meal perfect for cooler weather.

This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a filling option for lunch or dinner.