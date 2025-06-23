5 authors who influenced Nelson Mandela 

A human rights crusader, Nelson Mandela took comfort in the written word during his decades-long imprisonment. There were many African writers he admired whose work epitomized African culture and resonated with his ideals of freedom and equality. Here are five such writers whose works Mandela loved, giving a glimpse into the continent's heritage and woes.

Achebe's influence Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart' Chinua Achebe is known for his iconic novel Things Fall Apart, which portrays pre-colonial Nigeria and the effects of European colonization. The book is famous for its depiction of Igbo society and criticism of colonialism. Mandela loved Achebe's talent to capture the nuances of African societies with such authenticity and depth, hence it is an important read to understand Africa's heritage.

Thiong'o's contribution Ngugi wa Thiong'o's 'A Grain of Wheat' Ngugi wa Thiong'o is best known for his novel A Grain of Wheat, which captures Kenya's struggle for independence from British rule. The book explores betrayal, sacrifice, and redemption amid political turmoil. Mandela appreciated Thiong'o's dedication toward employing literature to bring about social change, exposing the power dynamics at play in colonial settings.

Gordimer's impact Nadine Gordimer's 'Burger's Daughter' Nadine Gordimer was a prominent South African writer, whose writings frequently tackled topics concerning apartheid. Her novel Burger's Daughter delves into the life of a young woman struggling with her identity in a politically turbulent South Africa. Gordimer's brilliant insight into personal and political conflicts struck a chord with Mandela, mirroring his own life under apartheid.

Soyinka's legacy Wole Soyinka's plays Wole Soyinka is a well-known playwright and poet, who has contributed immensely to the African literature with his plays like Death and the King's Horseman. His works commonly address themes of tyranny, tradition vs modernity, and human rights violations in post-colonial Africa. Mandela appreciated Soyinka's fearless critique on societal injustices through powerful storytelling.