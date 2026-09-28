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These traditional dances can help you de-stress
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These traditional dances can help you de-stress

By Simran Jeet
Sep 28, 2026
12:14 pm
What's the story

African dances are not just cultural expressions but also a powerful means of stress relief. These dances, which are steeped in tradition, provide a holistic way to unwind and rejuvenate. From rhythmic movements to communal participation, African dances can be a great way to relieve stress. Here are five such dances that can help you de-stress.

Zulu dance

Zulu dance: Embracing rhythm and movement

The Zulu dance is characterized by energetic footwork and body movements. This dance is performed during celebrations and ceremonies, emphasizing community spirit.

The rhythmic patterns of the Zulu dance can help participants focus on the present moment, reducing stress levels.

The physical exertion involved also releases endorphins, which are natural stress relievers.

Adumu

Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai

Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jumping dance, is part of the Maasai warriors' initiation rituals.

The dance involves jumping in a circle while keeping a straight posture.

This activity not only strengthens muscles but also releases pent-up tension from the body.

The communal aspect of adumu fosters social connections, further aiding in stress reduction.

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Umteyo

Umteyo: The wave dance from South Africa

Umteyo, also known as the "wave dance," comes from South Africa's coastal regions. It mimics ocean waves with fluid body movements.

This dance encourages participants to let go of rigid postures, and embrace fluidity.

The gentle motions can be calming for both mind and body, making it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind.

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Kpanlogo

Kpanlogo: A dance of celebration and joy

Kpanlogo is a traditional Ghanaian dance from the coastal regions. It is performed during festivals or social gatherings, emphasizing joy and celebration.

The lively steps of Kpanlogo encourage participants to express themselves freely, which helps in releasing tension accumulated from daily life stresses.

Its upbeat nature promotes positivity and relaxation.

Umshado

Umshado: The stick dance of the Xhosa people

Umshado is a traditional stick-fighting dance of the Xhosa people in South Africa. It involves participants engaging in mock battles with sticks, showcasing agility and coordination.

This dance requires intense focus and concentration, diverting attention from stressors outside the activity itself.

The camaraderie built through Umshado fosters support networks among participants, further aiding emotional well-being.

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