Commonly referred to as peanut butter in some regions, groundnut paste is an essential ingredient in various African cuisines. Its rich and creamy texture elevates the taste of several traditional dishes. Here, we look at five African dishes that are greatly improved with the use of groundnut paste. They not only speak of the versatility of groundnuts but also the diversity of culinary traditions across the continent.

Flavorful soup West African peanut soup West African peanut soup is a wholesome meal that incorporates vegetables, spices, and groundnut paste to form a rich and delicious broth. The groundnut paste lends a nutty flavor to the spices incorporated and also thickens the soup. It is commonly eaten with rice or bread, making it a comforting dish for several households.

Nutty stew Maafe: A savory stew Maafe, also called peanut stew, is a favorite in countries such as Senegal and Mali. It is made with vegetables simmered in a sauce of tomatoes and groundnut paste. The outcome is a savory stew with notes of flavor from the mix of the ingredients. Maafe can be paired with rice or couscous to complete the meal.

Ghanaian dish Nkate nkwan: Ghanaian delight Nkate nkwan is a traditional Ghanaian dish where fish is cooked in a sauce made from groundnuts and tomatoes. The groundnut paste gives this dish its signature creamy texture and nutty flavor profile. Often paired with fufu or rice balls, nkate nkwan offers an authentic taste of Ghanaian cuisine.

Cameroonian cuisine Eru: Cameroonian specialty Eru is an aromatic vegetable soup from Cameroon that includes waterleaf or spinach along with eru leaves (wild spinach). Groundnut paste adds richness to this dish's base while balancing out any bitterness from the greens used in it—making eru both nutritious yet deliciously satisfying when served with cassava fufu.