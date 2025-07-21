Peanuts in vegan cooking: 5 tasty ideas 

African peanuts, also known as groundnuts, are a versatile ingredient that can elevate plant-based dishes in unique ways. Known for their rich flavor and nutritional benefits, these legumes are a staple in many African cuisines. They offer a delightful crunch and depth of flavor to various recipes. Here are five ways African peanuts can transform your plant-based meals, adding both taste and texture without compromising on health benefits.

Creamy sauces Adding creaminess to sauces African peanuts blend into a smooth paste, creating creamy sauces for plant-based meals. This paste enriches stews, curries, and soups, eliminating the need for dairy. Its natural oils produce a velvety texture that enhances dishes' mouthfeel. Especially in West African cuisine, peanut sauce is a favored base for various recipes.

Protein boost Enhancing protein content If you're looking to make your plant-based dishes more protein-packed, you can include African peanuts. Peanuts are some of the most protein-rich foods, containing about 25% protein by weight. This makes them a great source of the nutrient for vegetarians and vegans alike. Tossing some roasted or boiled peanuts in salads, stir-fries, or grain bowls makes your meal tastier and more nutritious.

Nutty toppings Creating nutty toppings Crushed or chopped African peanuts also work wonders as toppings for a variety of plant-based dishes. Sprinkling them over salads, noodle dishes, or roasted vegetables adds a satisfying crunch and nutty flavor profile that goes really well with other ingredients. This simple addition can make an ordinary dish more exciting, while contributing additional nutrients such as healthy fats and vitamins.

Soup thickener Thickening soups and stews African peanuts also make an excellent thickening agent for soups and stews when ground into flour or paste form. Their natural starches thicken liquids without changing the taste too much. Meanwhile, they add subtle nutty undertones to the dish's overall flavor profile. This technique is commonly used across various regions in Africa. Here, hearty peanut-based stews are staple comfort foods.