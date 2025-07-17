Hidden gems: Breathtaking natural pools to swim in
What's the story
Africa has some of the most spectacular yet unknown swimming holes that you can explore for a unique experience. These natural beauties are located all over the continent, making for a rejuvenating getaway from the regular touristy haunts. From turquoise waters to picture-perfect locales, these swimming holes guarantee an experience of a lifetime. Here are Africa's hidden swimming gems you would want to add to your adventure itinerary.
Warm Springs
Ikogosi Warm Springs: Nature's dual delight
Located in Nigeria, Ikogosi Warm Springs is a fascinating natural phenomenon where warm and cold springs flow side by side without mixing. This unique feature makes it the perfect spot for visitors to enjoy a relaxing swim in warm waters while being surrounded by lush greenery. The site also offers hiking trails and picnic areas, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers seeking tranquility and adventure.
Lake Malawi
Enchanting waters of Lake Malawi
Africa's Great Lake, Lake Malawi, is known for its crystal blue waters and stunning marine life. Nicknamed "Lake of Stars," it has several secluded spots ideal for a swim or snorkel. The lake hosts hundreds of fish species unique to the place, making it a paradise for underwater lovers. You can discover its unspoiled beaches or engage in water sports activities around the lake.
Sacred pools
Tsodilo Hills' sacred pools: A cultural dive
In Botswana, Tsodilo Hills is famous not just for its ancient rock art but also for its sacred pools located within the hills. These pools are culturally significant for the locals and offer a chance to take a dip in history-rich surroundings. On your visit to Tsodilo Hills, you can explore over 4,500 rock paintings dating back thousands of years before swimming in these tranquil waters.
Desert oasis
Assekrem Oasis: Desert's hidden gem
Deep inside Algeria's Hoggar Mountains is Assekrem Oasis—a hidden jewel that serves as an escape from the sweltering desert heat, thanks to its cool spring-fed pool surrounded by rocky terrain. Not only does this secluded spot offer adventurers breathtaking views during sunrise/sunset hikes up nearby peaks such as Mount Tahat—the highest point in Algeria—but you can also cool off at this peaceful oasis, hidden away in barren terrain.