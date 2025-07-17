Hidden gems: Breathtaking natural pools to swim in 

Africa has some of the most spectacular yet unknown swimming holes that you can explore for a unique experience. These natural beauties are located all over the continent, making for a rejuvenating getaway from the regular touristy haunts. From turquoise waters to picture-perfect locales, these swimming holes guarantee an experience of a lifetime. Here are Africa's hidden swimming gems you would want to add to your adventure itinerary.

Warm Springs Ikogosi Warm Springs: Nature's dual delight Located in Nigeria, Ikogosi Warm Springs is a fascinating natural phenomenon where warm and cold springs flow side by side without mixing. This unique feature makes it the perfect spot for visitors to enjoy a relaxing swim in warm waters while being surrounded by lush greenery. The site also offers hiking trails and picnic areas, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers seeking tranquility and adventure.

Lake Malawi Enchanting waters of Lake Malawi Africa's Great Lake, Lake Malawi, is known for its crystal blue waters and stunning marine life. Nicknamed "Lake of Stars," it has several secluded spots ideal for a swim or snorkel. The lake hosts hundreds of fish species unique to the place, making it a paradise for underwater lovers. You can discover its unspoiled beaches or engage in water sports activities around the lake.

Sacred pools Tsodilo Hills' sacred pools: A cultural dive In Botswana, Tsodilo Hills is famous not just for its ancient rock art but also for its sacred pools located within the hills. These pools are culturally significant for the locals and offer a chance to take a dip in history-rich surroundings. On your visit to Tsodilo Hills, you can explore over 4,500 rock paintings dating back thousands of years before swimming in these tranquil waters.