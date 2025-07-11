Tiger nut milk: Must-try recipes

Tiger nut milk, a plant-based drink, is taking the world by storm for its versatility and health benefits. Hailing from Africa, this milk is derived from tiger nuts, a small tuber that is packed with fiber and vitamins. It makes an excellent dairy substitute and can be added to various African delicacies to improve flavor and texture. Here's how you can use tiger nut milk in traditional African dishes for delicious, nutritious meals.

Soups Creamy West African soups West African soups are known for their rich flavors and creamy textures. By using tiger nut milk as a base for these soups, you can add a hint of sweetness that pairs well with the spices used in the region. By replacing regular dairy with tiger nut milk, you can have a lighter version of these hearty dishes without compromising on taste or creaminess.

Porridge Delicious Nigerian porridge Nigerian porridge is a staple breakfast dish, which can be easily adapted with tiger nut milk. The natural sweetness of the milk goes perfectly with grains like millet or oats, making for a comforting meal to kickstart the day. Adding fruits or nuts amps the nutritional value, while keeping the dish simple and authentic.

Smoothies Refreshing Ghanaian smoothies In Ghana, smoothies are a popular choice for their refreshing quality and health benefits. Tiger nut milk makes an ideal base for these drinks owing to its creamy texture and mild taste. Blending it with tropical fruits like mangoes or bananas makes for a nutritious drink that is equally filling and hydrating.