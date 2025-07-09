How to cook with egusi seeds
What's the story
Egusi seeds, which come from certain species of cucurbitaceous plants, are a staple in many West African cuisines. Famous for their rich flavor and nutritional benefits, these seeds can be used to whip up a variety of unique dishes. From soups to stews, egusi seeds lend versatility to cooking. Here are five ways you can add taste and nutrition to your meals with egusi seeds.
Soup creation
Egusi soup delight
One of the most popular dishes that showcases the seed's potential is egusi soup. To prepare the dish, ground egusi seeds are combined with water to form a paste. This is added to a pot of simmering vegetables and spices. The end result is a thick, hearty soup that can be paired with various side dishes such as rice or fufu.
Stew preparation
Nutty egusi stew
For stew lovers, egusi can be a perfect accompaniment. Roast the seeds first, till they release their oils and aroma. Grind them to a fine powder, and add them to your stew base along with tomatoes and onions. The nutty flavor of egusi elevates the overall taste profile of the stew.
Porridge innovation
Egusi porridge twist
Egusi porridge adds a creative twist to your regular breakfast options. By blending ground egusi seeds with grains like millet or oats, you can have a nutritious morning meal. The mix should be cooked slowly until it reaches a creamy consistency. For an extra flavor, add sweeteners or spices as per your liking. Not only does this dish serve a delightful start to the day but also packs a nutritional punch.
Sauce crafting
Savory egusi sauce
To create an egusi sauce, you'd have to blend the ground seeds with ingredients like peppers and garlic for an extra punch of zestiness. You can use this as a topping on anything or even as a dip for snacks such as plantain chips or breadsticks.
Snack making
Crispy egusi snacks
For all the snack aficionados out there, try making crispy egusi treats by combining whole egusi seeds with flour and a host of spices. Once combined, fry them to golden brown perfection. These crunchy snacks are ideal for parties, giving you something delicious as well as healthy to offer. They're ideal appetizers, marrying tradition with a hint of modern flavors.