Open-air markets: Tips to navigate like a pro 

African open-air markets are colorful centers of culture, commerce, and creativity. These lively spaces present the perfect opportunity to find unique art pieces that embody the rich traditions and skills across the continent. From detailed beadwork to vibrant textiles, these markets are a goldmine for art lovers. Moving through them can be an expedition in itself, hence, some tips handy can enhance your experience and help you make the most of your visit.

Discovering traditional crafts If you visit African open-air markets, you'll see that traditional crafts are in abundance. You'll find things like woven baskets, pottery, and carved wooden sculptures displaying local craftsmanship. Each piece often tells a story or holds cultural significance. While exploring these crafts, take time to learn about their origins from the artisans themselves. Not only does it enrich your understanding, but also supports local economies by buying directly from creators.

Bargaining like a local Bargaining is the name of the game in African markets, with initial prices kept high to start the negotiation. Respect and patience go a long way in this process. It's as much about rapport as it is about getting a lower price. Start by offering half the asking price, and hope for a fair deal. Just enjoy the experience with positivity.

Understanding market etiquette Understanding market etiquette can greatly enhance your experience in African open-air markets. Always ask permission before taking photos of stalls or products, as some vendors may prefer privacy or have cultural reasons for declining photography requests. Be mindful of personal space in crowded areas, and keep belongings secure to avoid any inconvenience during your visit.