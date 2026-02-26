5 iconic dishes that use sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a staple in African cuisine, adding a unique flavor and texture to a number of traditional dishes. These tiny seeds are not just versatile but also packed with nutrients, making them an essential part of many diets across the continent. From savory stews to sweet treats, sesame seeds feature prominently in various culinary traditions. Here are five African dishes that highlight the magic of sesame seeds.

Dish 1 Tahini-based West African stew Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, is a key ingredient in many West African stews. The creamy texture of tahini adds depth to the dish, while enhancing its nutritional value. This stew usually contains vegetables like okra and spinach, cooked with spices such as ginger and garlic. The combination of flavors makes it a hearty meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 2 North African sesame seed cookies In North Africa, sesame seed cookies are a popular treat enjoyed by people of all ages. These cookies are usually made with ground sesame seeds, flour, sugar, and honey or syrup for sweetness. They have a crunchy texture with a hint of nuttiness from the sesame seeds. Often served during festivals or special occasions, these cookies are a testament to the region's love for this humble seed.

Dish 3 East African sesame seed flatbread East African cuisine features flatbread made with ground sesame seeds mixed into the dough. This addition gives the bread an earthy flavor and enhances its nutritional profile with healthy fats and protein. The flatbread is usually served with stews or curries, acting as an accompaniment that complements the main dish without overpowering it.

Dish 4 Southern African sesame seed porridge In Southern Africa, porridge prepared from ground sesame seeds is a common breakfast item. It provides warmth on cold mornings and is packed with energy-boosting nutrients. The porridge can be sweetened with honey or sugar, depending on preference, while still retaining its natural nutty flavor from the sesame seeds.