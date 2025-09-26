Try these dishes using chickpeas

Also known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas are one of the most versatile ingredients in many African cuisines. Rich in protein and fiber, chickpeas are a nutritious choice for a variety of dishes. Across the continent, chickpeas are used in traditional recipes that accentuate their unique flavor and texture. Here are five African dishes that use chickpeas, showcasing the diversity of African culinary traditions.

Tagine delight Moroccan chickpea tagine Moroccan chickpea tagine is a delicious stew made by mixing chickpeas with vegetables like carrots and zucchini. The dish is flavored with spices like cumin, coriander, and cinnamon, giving it a warm aroma. Cooked slowly in a tagine pot or ordinary saucepan, this dish lets the flavors blend in beautifully. It is commonly paired with couscous or bread to soak up the rich sauce.

Crispy bites Egyptian falafel Egyptian falafel is prepared with ground chickpeas blended with herbs such as parsley and cilantro. The blended mixture is shaped into small patties or balls before frying them until crispy from the outside and soft from within. These falafels are mostly relished as street food wrapped in flatbread with salad ingredients like tomatoes and cucumbers.

Spicy stew Ethiopian shiro wat Shiro wat is an Ethiopian stew prepared with powdered chickpeas cooked with onions, garlic and ginger paste. It also has the berbere spice blend for heat intensity. This vegetarian dish has deep earthy flavors because it is slow-cooked on low flame. This method lets all ingredients' essence infuse just right, creating a thick gravy-like consistency. It is served along with injera bread.

Hearty soup Tunisian lablabi soup Originating from Tunisia, lablabi soup doubles up as comfort food in winters. It is basically boiled chickpeas seasoned by harissa paste, lending spiciness countered by the tang of lemon juice. Topped off with croutons, adding a crunchy texture contrast to every spoonful, it makes every morsel a satisfying affair overall!