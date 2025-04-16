Cooking with teff: 5 tasty ideas
What's the story
Teff grain, a staple of Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine, is becoming increasingly popular across the world for its nutritional benefits.
This tiny grain is gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals.
In Africa, teff is used to make a range of traditional dishes that are not only delicious but also nutritious.
Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility of teff grain.
Ethiopian delight
Injera: The Ethiopian staple
Injera is a sourdough flatbread made from fermented teff flour. It is a base for many Ethiopian meals, serving as both plate and utensil.
The fermentation process gives injera its characteristic tangy flavor and spongy texture.
Traditionally, it is served with various stews and vegetables placed on top.
Kenyan cuisine
Taita: A Kenyan favorite
Taita is a traditional Kenyan dish that is prepared using teff flour and mixed with water to get a thick, porridge-like consistency.
It is usually served with vegetables or legumes.
Taita offers a hearty meal that keeps you full all day long because of its high fiber content.
Breakfast choice
Genfo: A nutritious breakfast option
Genfo is another Ethiopian breakfast porridge, prepared by mixing roasted barley or teff flour with boiling water until it forms a dough-like consistency.
It is usually topped with clarified butter and spices for additional taste.
Genfo provides an energizing start to the day owing to its rich nutrient profile.
Simple meal
Kitcha: Simple yet satisfying
Kitcha is all about preparing unleavened bread with teff flour, mixed with water to make dough before cooking them on hot griddles or pans until golden brown from both sides.
This makes their edges crispy while keeping their centers soft enough that they can be torn apart easily when eaten plain or dipped into sauces like spicy berbere paste, if you like.
Modern take
Teff pancakes: A modern twist
Teff pancakes provide an innovative way of introducing this ancient grain into modern-day diets by replacing regular wheat-based pancake batter completely out using only finely ground whole-grain organic varieties instead.
These pancakes have nutty flavors perfectly well paired alongside fresh fruits like bananas, drizzled over with maple syrup, creating delightful breakfast treats everyone will love.