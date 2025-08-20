Bird's eye chili: 5 must-try recipes

African bird's eye chili (also known as piri piri or peri peri) is the tiny but fiery chili pepper that adds a kick to your dishes. This amazing ingredient is used in many African cuisines and can be used to make delicious, spicy meals. Here are five African dishes that use the bold flavors of bird's eye chili, giving you a taste of the continent.

Dish 1 Spicy vegetable stew This hearty stew combines an array of vegetables with the heat of bird's eye chili. Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and carrots are common ingredients. The chili adds depth and warmth to the dish without overpowering the natural sweetness of the vegetables. Serve it with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

Dish 2 Piri piri sauce Piri piri sauce is a staple of many African kitchens. Made by blending bird's eye chilies with garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, and oil, this sauce can be used as a marinade/condiment. It goes well with grilled vegetables/tofu and can be adjusted for spice levels by varying the number of chilies used.

Dish 3 Fiery bean curry This bean curry is all about kidney beans simmered in a spicy tomato-based sauce infused with bird's eye chili. Rich in protein and flavor, this is an excellent choice for vegetarians looking for something hearty yet spicy. Serve it over steamed rice for a wholesome meal.

Dish 4 Hot pepper relish Hot pepper relish made from bird's eye chilies hits you with an intense burst of flavor when added to any dish. It's generally made by mixing chopped chilies with onions, vinegar, sugar, and spices like mustard seeds or turmeric powder. This relish goes beautifully with sandwiches or salads.