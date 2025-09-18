Tasty ways to enjoy injera bread

A staple in Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine, injera is a sourdough flatbread with a unique spongy texture. It doubles up as a plate and an utensil for various dishes, making it an integral part of the dining experience. Here are African dishes that go perfectly with injera, giving you an insight into the rich culinary traditions of the region.

Dish 1 Spicy lentil stew Spicy lentil stew, called misir wot in Ethiopia, is a popular dish that is served with injera. Prepared with red lentils simmered in berbere spice mix and onions, this stew is hearty and flavorful. The spices add warmth without being too hot, making it suitable for many palates. The soft texture of lentils complements the spongy injera, letting diners scoop up every bit of flavor.

Dish 2 Collard greens delight Collard greens are another favorite accompaniment to injera. Called gomen in Ethiopian cuisine, these greens are sauteed with garlic and onions until tender. Sometimes seasoned with ginger or turmeric for additional depth, collard greens have a slightly bitter taste that balances well against richer dishes on the plate. Their vibrant green color also adds visual appeal to any meal featuring injera.