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Score a healthier spine with these exercises

By Simran Jeet 02:26 pm Jul 03, 202602:26 pm

What's the story

African cultures have long embraced natural and holistic methods to maintain health and well-being. Among these are exercises that promote spinal health, drawing on traditional practices passed down through generations. These exercises focus on flexibility, strength, and balance, all of which are essential for a healthy spine. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can enhance your spinal health naturally and effectively.