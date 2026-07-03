Do these exercises for upper body flexibility
What's the story
African exercises have been practiced for centuries, focusing on natural movements and body control. These exercises can be a great way to improve upper body flexibility, using traditional techniques that promote strength and agility. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can enhance your flexibility and overall physical health. Here are five African exercises that specifically target upper body flexibility.
Zulu dance
The Zulu dance arm movements
The Zulu dance is famous for its vigorous arm movements. This traditional dance requires participants to move their arms in circular motions, which helps in stretching and strengthening the shoulder muscles. The repetitive motion increases blood flow to the upper body, promoting flexibility over time. Practicing Zulu dance regularly can improve your range of motion and reduce stiffness in the shoulders.
Maasai jump
Maasai jumping exercise
The Maasai people are famous for their incredible jumping skills, which are an important part of their culture. This exercise involves jumping with both feet off the ground while keeping the upper body stable. It not only works on leg muscles but also requires core stability, which indirectly improves upper body posture and flexibility. Regular practice can lead to a more balanced physique.
Ethiopian rolls
Ethiopian shoulder rolls
Ethiopian shoulder rolls are a simple, yet effective exercise for improving upper body flexibility. The movement consists of rolling shoulders forward and backward in a controlled manner. This exercise helps relieve tension in the neck and upper back while increasing mobility in the shoulder joints. Incorporating shoulder rolls into your daily routine can help maintain a healthy range of motion.
Arm circles
West African arm circles
West African arm circles are all about making large circular motions with the arms, similar to windmills. This exercise is great for warming up the shoulders before a workout, or cooling down after an intense session. It promotes blood circulation around the upper body, which is important for muscle recovery and flexibility enhancement.
Wrestling stretches
Nigerian traditional wrestling stretches
Nigerian traditional wrestling involves a lot of stretching to prepare for matches. These stretches focus on the chest, arms, and back muscles, which are essential for wrestlers. They need to be flexible and strong at the same time. The stretches improve the elasticity of muscles and tendons, allowing for a greater range of motion and reducing the risk of injury during physical activities.