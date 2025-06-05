You'll love these plantain recipes!
Plantains are a staple of several African cuisines, providing a versatile ingredient that can be made into various delectable dishes.
Unlike bananas, plantains are usually cooked before consumption and can be made in a myriad of ways.
From savory to sweet, these dishes emphasize the unique flavors and textures of plantains.
Here are five African plantain dishes you should try for an authentic taste experience.
Spicy delight
Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains
Fried ripe plantains seasoned with spices like ginger, cayenne pepper, and salt is a popular Ghanaian street food called kelewele.
The sweet and spicy combination makes for the most irresistible snack or side dish.
Usually served hot, kelewele is loved by many for its crispy exterior and soft inside.
It can be served with peanuts or as a side dish with rice or beans.
Ivorian treat
Alloco: Ivorian fried plantains
Alloco is a favorite from Cote d'Ivoire. The dish consists of fried ripe plantains served with a hot tomato sauce.
The sweetness of the plantains goes really well with the tangy sauce, making for a beautiful blend of flavors.
Alloco is usually sold by street vendors and eaten as a snack and with main meals like grilled tofu.
Ugandan specialty
Matoke: Ugandan steamed plantain dish
Matoke is basically a traditional Ugandan dish prepared from steamed green plantains which are mashed to a smooth consistency.
Usually cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices like curry powder or turmeric, matoke is served as an entree and side dish.
Its creamy texture makes it an ideal match for stews or vegetable curries.
Nigerian favorite
Dodo: Nigerian fried plantain slices
If you are wondering what dodo is, it is basically fried slices of ripe plantain, a staple of Nigerian cuisine.
The easy-to-make dish involves slicing the plantains into rounds or diagonals and frying them until golden brown.
Dodo can either be consumed on its own as a snack or paired with jollof rice, beans stew, or other traditional Nigerian cuisines.
Central African staple
Fufu de platano: Plantain fufu from Central Africa
Fufu de platano is prepared by boiling green plantains soft and pounding them into a dough-like consistency similar to fufu made from cassava flour across West Africa regions, including Nigeria and Ghana.
This starchy staple accompanies soups and stews, providing a hearty base complementing the rich flavors found within these dishes.