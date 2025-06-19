These traditional exercises can fix your posture
Posture is an integral part of good health and well-being.
In Africa, traditional exercises have been performed for years to improve posture, especially of the upper body.
Not only do they improve your posture, but they also promote better breathing and higher energy levels.
By making these simple yet effective movements a part of your daily life, you can witness remarkable changes in your posture and fitness levels.
#1
Shoulder circles
Shoulder circles are a basic exercise that helps release tension from the shoulders and neck.
To do it, stand or sit comfortably with your back straight.
Slowly, rotate your shoulders forward in a circular motion about ten times, and then the other way round for another ten times.
This movement improves flexibility and ensures your upper body is well-aligned.
#2
Arm raises
Arm raises are great for strengthening the muscles around the shoulders and upper back.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.
Raise both arms slowly until they're parallel to the ground, hold for a moment, then bring them back down.
Repeat this movement 10 times to improve muscle tone and support good posture.
#3
Chest openers
Chest openers focus on tightness across the chest region that often leads to bad posture.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, clasp hands behind your back, and gently pull them away from your body while lifting your chest up.
Hold this position for a few seconds before slowly releasing it; repeat five times a day to promote an open chest stance.
#4
Neck stretches
Neck stretches relieve stiffness from sitting for too long or bad postures at work or while relaxing.
We often indulge in activities such as reading books or staring at screens for too long without giving breaks between sessions every day.
With time, consistently enough, this ultimately leads to better flexibility within neck muscles themselves. Ultimately, this means better alignment overall too.