5 savory dishes featuring couscous

A staple of many African cuisines, couscous is a perfect base for savory dishes. This tiny pasta, made from semolina wheat, is easy to prepare and absorbs flavors beautifully, making it a perfect base for different culinary creations. Across Africa , couscous is served with a variety of veggies and spices to create hearty yet nutritious meals. Here are five amazing African dishes with couscous.

Dish 1 Moroccan vegetable couscous Moroccan vegetable couscous is a colorful meal that combines the subtle sweetness of couscous and bold flavors of North African spices. It usually has a medley of seasonal vegetables such as carrots, zucchini, and bell peppers. The dish is spiced with cumin, coriander, and cinnamon to give it an aromatic touch. Topped with fresh herbs such as cilantro or parsley, this dish makes for a wholesome meal that highlights couscous' versatility.

Dish 2 Algerian couscous salad Algerian couscous salad is another refreshing twist to your regular couscous dishes, thanks to fresh ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. The salad is usually dressed with olive oil and lemon juice for zestiness. The addition of mint leaves makes it even more refreshing, while chickpeas give the meal some protein content. This light yet fulfilling dish shows how couscous can be adapted into various culinary styles.

Dish 3 Tunisian spicy couscous stew Tunisian spicy couscous stew packs in bold flavors with the use of harissa paste—a fiery chili pepper paste used widely in Tunisian cuisine—and a medley of vegetables like potatoes and carrots. The stew cooks on low flame, letting all the ingredients combine perfectly before being served on top of fluffy steamed couscous grains, which absorb every bit of flavor from this robust mix.

Dish 4 Libyan sweet potato couscous Libyan sweet potato couscous is a delicious dish where tender sweet potatoes are mixed into fluffy grains, along with raisins or dates for natural sweetness. Spices like turmeric or saffron add savory notes, creating a balanced, comforting meal perfect for colder months.