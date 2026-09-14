These shrubs can make amazing herbal brews
What's the story
African shrubs have been used for centuries in traditional medicine, thanks to their rich antioxidant properties. These plants are not just a part of cultural heritage, but also a source of natural remedies. The antioxidants in these shrubs help combat oxidative stress and promote overall health. Here are five African shrubs that make amazing herbal infusions, each with unique benefits and uses.
#1
Rooibos: The South African favorite
Rooibos, a shrub native to South Africa, is famous for its antioxidant-rich leaves.
Rooibos tea is caffeine-free and loaded with polyphenols, which are known to fight oxidative stress.
The infusion has a naturally sweet flavor and can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Regular consumption of rooibos tea may promote heart health and improve digestion.
#2
Hibiscus: A vibrant health booster
Hibiscus, a flowering plant native to Africa, is known for its bright red flowers and high antioxidant content.
Hibiscus tea is made by steeping the dried petals in water, giving you a tart flavor similar to cranberries.
This infusion is rich in vitamin C and anthocyanins, which may help lower blood pressure and improve liver function.
#3
Baobab: Nutrient-dense superfruit
The baobab tree, often referred to as the Tree of Life, is native to many parts of Africa. Its fruit is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.
Baobab tea can be prepared by mixing the powdered fruit with hot water.
This nutrient-dense infusion may help boost the immune system, and improve skin health.
#4
Moringa: The miracle tree
Moringa is a versatile plant that grows abundantly across Africa. Its leaves are packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid.
Moringa leaf tea can be prepared by steeping dried leaves in hot water.
This infusion may help reduce inflammation and provide a natural energy boost.
#5
Honeybush: Sweet herbal delight
Honeybush is another South African native shrub with sweet-flavored leaves ideal for making herbal infusions.
Similar to rooibos but sweeter without any added sugars or sweeteners, honeybush tea contains antioxidants like aspalathin, which may help regulate blood sugar levels and support overall wellness when consumed regularly over time.