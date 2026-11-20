How cloves add flavor to African cuisine
What's the story
Cloves, a staple in most African kitchens, are known for their aromatic and slightly sweet flavor. They are used in a number of vegetarian dishes across the continent, adding depth and complexity to the flavors. From stews to rice dishes, cloves are an integral part of African cuisine. Here are five vegetarian dishes where cloves take center stage.
Dish 1
Spiced vegetable jollof rice
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish that is often prepared with an array of spices, including cloves.
The dish usually consists of rice cooked in a tomato sauce with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, and cloves.
Cloves add an aromatic touch that enhances the overall flavor profile.
This dish is usually served at gatherings and celebrations, making it a staple in many households.
Dish 2
Moroccan vegetable tagine
A Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that highlights the rich flavors of various spices, including cloves.
The dish consists of root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, cooked with chickpeas and dried fruits like apricots or raisins.
The tagine pot helps retain moisture and infuse the ingredients with the aromatic spices, making it a comforting meal.
Dish 3
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew known for its spicy kick and rich flavors.
Made with red lentils cooked in berbere spice mix, this stew also uses cloves to deepen its taste.
Usually served with injera bread, misir wot makes for a hearty meal that packs a punch of flavor without overpowering the palate.
Dish 4
Nigerian bean cake (akara)
Akara is a popular Nigerian snack made from blended black-eyed peas mixed with onions and spices like cloves, before frying into golden-brown fritters.
These crispy delights can be enjoyed as breakfast or an afternoon snack across Nigeria's diverse regions, where street vendors sell them hot from their stalls daily.
Dish 5
Ghanaian peanut soup
Peanut soup from Ghana is a creamy delight that uses ground peanuts, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and other spices, including cinnamon and cloves, to make a rich, broth-like consistency.
This is usually paired with rice balls or plantains, making it a filling meal option.
It is ideal for cooler months when you want something warm and comforting to eat.