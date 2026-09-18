5 vegetarian dishes featuring sumac spice

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that brings together an array of vegetables and spices.

Sumac adds a refreshing twist to this dish, elevating the natural sweetness of carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.

The combination of spices like cumin and coriander, with sumac, creates a rich flavor profile that is both comforting and satisfying.

This dish is usually served with couscous or bread, making it a complete meal.