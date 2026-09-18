5 vegetarian dishes featuring sumac spice
What's the story
Sumac, a tangy and vibrant spice, is making waves in African vegetarian cuisine. With its lemony flavor, sumac is a favorite in many traditional dishes across the continent. Here, we take a look at five African vegetarian dishes that use sumac, giving you a taste of the spice's versatility and cultural significance.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine with sumac
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that brings together an array of vegetables and spices.
Sumac adds a refreshing twist to this dish, elevating the natural sweetness of carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.
The combination of spices like cumin and coriander, with sumac, creates a rich flavor profile that is both comforting and satisfying.
This dish is usually served with couscous or bread, making it a complete meal.
Dish 2
Egyptian falafel wrap with sumac
Egyptian falafel wraps are famous for their crispy chickpea patties and fresh fillings.
The addition of sumac in the wrap's dressing gives an extra zing to the already delicious flavors.
Usually made with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, the wrap is not just a treat to the taste buds, but also a healthy option for vegetarians.
Dish 3
Tunisian roasted vegetables sprinkled with sumac
Tunisian roasted vegetables are simple yet flavorful. Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables like bell peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes.
A sprinkle of sumac before serving adds an extra layer of complexity to the dish, without overpowering it.
This preparation method highlights the versatility of sumac as it complements, rather than competes with, other ingredients.
Dish 4
West African jollof rice salad with sumac
Jollof rice salad is a colorful West African dish that combines rice with fresh vegetables, like cucumbers and bell peppers.
The addition of sumac gives this salad a tangy kick that pairs well with its savory elements, such as onions and garlic.
It's a refreshing option for those looking for lighter fare without compromising on flavor.
Dish 5
Ethiopian lentil stew enhanced by sumac
Ethiopian lentil stew is famous for its hearty texture and rich flavors, thanks to spices like berbere powder.
Adding sumac to this stew adds a citrusy note, which balances the earthy lentils perfectly.
Traditionally served over injera bread, this dish is a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and filling.