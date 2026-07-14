Relax your mind with these simple workouts
What's the story
African workouts are gaining popularity for their unique approaches to fitness and wellness. These exercises, rooted in traditional practices, emphasize balance, flexibility, and mental clarity. They offer a refreshing alternative to conventional workout routines. By incorporating elements of dance, martial arts, and rhythmic movement, African workouts can help you achieve a calm mind and body. Here are five African workouts that promote mental balance.
#1
Traditional Ethiopian dance
Traditional Ethiopian dance is an energetic form of exercise that combines rhythmic movements with music.
This dance form requires coordination and focus, which helps in improving mental concentration.
The repetitive steps and patterns can induce a meditative state, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.
Practicing this dance regularly can enhance your mood and reduce stress levels.
#2
Capoeira from Brazil's African roots
Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art that blends elements of dance, acrobatics, and music.
With its African roots, capoeira focuses on fluid movements that require concentration and balance.
Practicing capoeira improves your physical agility while also promoting mental discipline.
The social aspect of capoeira also encourages community bonding, which can further enhance emotional well-being.
#3
African drumming exercises
African drumming exercises involve rhythmic patterns played on traditional drums like the djembe or talking drum.
These exercises require intense focus to synchronize movements with beats.
The act of drumming has been shown to reduce anxiety by releasing endorphins in the brain.
Engaging in regular drumming sessions can improve cognitive function while providing an outlet for emotional expression.
#4
Tai chi inspired by African traditions
While tai chi is a Chinese martial art known for its slow-paced movements aimed at promoting relaxation, some forms are inspired by African traditions.
These adaptations incorporate elements such as grounding techniques found in various African cultures' practices.
Practicing tai chi with these influences helps cultivate inner peace through mindful breathing exercises, combined with gentle flowing motions.
#5
Zulu stick fighting techniques
Zulu stick fighting techniques involve using sticks as weapons in traditional combat training sessions called umkhonto.
This practice not only enhances physical strength but also sharpens reflexes through strategic thinking required during sparring matches between opponents.
It emphasizes respect towards others involved within this cultural heritage activity itself.