How to use tamarind in everyday cooking
What's the story
African tamarind, with its tangy taste, is a popular component of many kitchens. Although it is mostly used in sauces and drinks, there are many other innovative ways to use this fruit at home. Here are five creative uses of the African tamarind that you can try. From desserts to savory dishes, find out how this unique ingredient can spice up your meals.
Syrup creation
Sweet tamarind syrup
African tamarind can be converted into a delectable syrup that can be used as a sweetener for different desserts and drinks. By simmering the pulp with sugar and water until thickened, you get a syrup with a unique tangy-sweet taste. The syrup can be drizzled over pancakes or waffles, or mixed into iced teas and lemonades for an exotic twist.
Vegetable marinade
Tamarind marinade for vegetables
Tamarind's natural acidity makes it an excellent base for marinades, particularly while preparing vegetables. Mix tamarind paste with olive oil, garlic, ginger, and spices to make an aromatic marinade. Let your vegetables soak in this fusion before grilling or roasting them to bring rich flavors that'll enhance their natural taste.
Chutney preparation
Tamarind chutney dip
A quintessential use of African tamarind is in chutneys that go well with snacks like samosas or pakoras. To prepare tamarind chutney, blend the pulp with dates or jaggery for sweetness, and spice it up with cumin and coriander for depth of flavor. This dip offers a balance of sweet and tangy notes that elevates any appetizer spread.
Rice enhancement
Tamarind rice flavoring
Incorporating tamarind into rice dishes adds an exciting layer of flavor without overpowering the dish's primary ingredients. Cook rice as usual but stir in some tamarind paste along with sauteed onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts towards the end of cooking time. The result is a fragrant rice dish that's both satisfying and unique.
Dressing mix
Tangy salad dressing
You can create a zesty salad dressing out of African tamarind by mixing its paste with olive oil, lime juice, honey or maple syrup (for sweetness), salt, pepper, and herbs like cilantro or mint (if desired). This dressing goes well on green salads with cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados, etc. It gives them an extra burst of freshness while keeping tartness, sweetness, and spice levels in check.