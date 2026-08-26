Japanese amanatto: A sugary treat to try
What's the story
Amanatto, a traditional Japanese confectionery, is made by coating beans with sugar. These sweet treats are a staple in Japan and are often enjoyed as a snack or dessert. With their unique texture and flavor, amanatto offers a delightful experience for those looking to explore Japanese sweets. Here are five must-try amanatto snacks that showcase the variety and richness of this beloved treat in Japan.
#1
Adzuki bean amanatto
Adzuki bean amanatto is one of the most popular varieties, thanks to its sweet and slightly earthy flavor.
The beans are cooked until soft and then coated with sugar to form a crunchy shell.
This snack is often enjoyed with tea or coffee, making it a perfect companion for an afternoon break.
Its unique taste makes it a favorite among both locals and tourists.
#2
Black soybean amanatto
Black soybean amanatto is known for its rich flavor and chewy texture.
The black soybeans are cooked until tender and then coated with a thick layer of sugar syrup.
This variety is less sweet than others, making it appealing for those who prefer a more subdued sweetness.
Black soybean amanatto can be found at many local confectionery shops across Japan.
#3
Sweet potato amanatto
Sweet potato amanatto combines the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with sugar coating for an irresistible treat.
The sweet potatoes are steamed or boiled before being coated in sugar syrup, resulting in a soft yet firm texture that melts in your mouth.
This variation offers an interesting twist on traditional bean-based amanattos.
#4
Mame daifuku amanatto
Mame daifuku combines two beloved Japanese snacks—daifuku (rice cake) and amanatto—into one delicious package.
Small balls of mochi rice cake are filled with sweetened red beans or other fillings, before being rolled in powdered sugar or cornstarch dusting, along with pieces of amanatto inside them.
#5
Green tea amanatto
Green tea amanatto provides another layer of flavor by adding matcha powder directly onto each piece during preparation stages itself.
This gives them an earthy aroma, complemented by subtle bitterness from the matcha itself, balancing out the overall sweetness perfectly, making them ideal candidates when you're looking for something different yet familiar at the same time!