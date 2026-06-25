Surprising benefits of medicine ball workouts

By Vinita Jain 10:13 am Jun 25, 202610:13 am

What's the story

Medicine balls are versatile fitness tools that can be used for a variety of exercises, improving strength and endurance. They are not just for athletes, but for anyone looking to enhance their workout routine. With different weights and sizes, medicine balls can be used for a range of exercises that target different muscle groups. Here are five surprising benefits of incorporating medicine balls into your fitness routine.