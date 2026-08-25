Sandbells: A simple tool for a stronger outdoor workout
What's the story
Sandbells, the versatile fitness tool, are making waves in outdoor workouts. These weighted discs are filled with sand and can be used for a variety of exercises to improve strength, balance, and endurance. The best part? You can use them on grass or sand, making them perfect for outdoor workouts. Here are five surprising benefits of using sandbells in your outdoor fitness routine.
#1
Boosts core stability
Using sandbells in your workout can significantly improve your core stability.
Since they are unevenly weighted, sandbells force you to engage your core muscles to keep your balance and control.
This constant engagement helps strengthen the muscles around your abdomen and lower back, improving posture and reducing the risk of injury during other physical activities.
#2
Enhances grip strength
Sandbells also help in improving your grip strength, as they are hard to hold on to because of their shape and weight distribution.
While lifting, tossing, or carrying them, you have to use your hands and forearms more than usual.
This not only improves your grip strength but also helps with functional fitness by making daily tasks easier.
#3
Improves cardiovascular endurance
Incorporating sandbell exercises into your routine can give you a good cardiovascular workout.
The dynamic movements involved in using sandbells keep your heart rate up, which helps improve cardiovascular endurance over time.
Whether you are doing quick lifts or extended carries, these workouts can contribute to better heart health.
#4
Increases muscle activation
The unique design of sandbells ensures that they activate multiple muscle groups at once.
When performing compound movements with them, such as squats or lunges while holding a sandbell overhead or at chest level, you engage both upper and lower body muscles simultaneously.
This leads to more efficient workouts by targeting several areas in one go.
#5
Offers versatility in training
One of the best things about sandbells is their versatility.
They can be used for strength training, cardio workouts, or even mobility exercises like stretching routines outdoors under the sun or shade trees, depending on the weather conditions on any given day.
This adaptability makes it easy for anyone looking to switch things up within their fitness regimen without having to invest in additional equipment.