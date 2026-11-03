5 key benefits of workout exercises with a stability ball
What's the story
Stability balls, commonly known as exercise or Swiss balls, are versatile tools that can be used for a variety of exercises. They improve balance, core strength, and flexibility. Using stability balls in your workout regimen can offer a number of health benefits. Here are five surprising health benefits of using stability balls in your daily routine.
Core strengthening
Enhances core strength
Stability balls are great for improving core strength, as they engage multiple muscle groups at once.
When you sit or lie on a stability ball, your body has to stabilize itself, which activates the core muscles.
This constant engagement helps strengthen the abdominal muscles and lower back over time, improving overall posture and balance.
Balance improvement
Improves balance and coordination
Using stability balls also improves balance and coordination.
The unstable surface of the ball forces you to make micro-adjustments to maintain your balance during exercises.
This not only improves your *proprioception* (awareness of body position), but also improves your coordination skills over time.
Flexibility boost
Increases flexibility
Stability balls can also be used to improve flexibility by performing stretching exercises on them.
These exercises allow for a greater range of motion, and help stretch out tight muscles effectively.
Regular use can lead to improved flexibility in major muscle groups such as the hamstrings, quadriceps, and shoulders.
Rehabilitation aid
Supports rehabilitation efforts
Stability balls are often used in rehabilitation programs because they provide low-impact support while still challenging muscles.
They are perfect for recovering from injuries, as they allow gradual strengthening without putting too much strain on joints.
Physical therapists often recommend them for patients recovering from back injuries or surgeries.
Cardiovascular benefits
Enhances cardiovascular health
Incorporating stability ball workouts into your routine can also improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate during dynamic exercises like squats or push-ups on the ball.
These movements engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to a higher calorie burn and improved cardiovascular endurance over time.