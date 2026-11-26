Why you should add tai chi to your workout routine
What's the story
Tai chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, is famous for its slow, deliberate movements and focus on breathing. While many practice it for relaxation and stress relief, tai chi also offers a host of health benefits that go beyond just mental well-being. From improving balance to enhancing cardiovascular health, tai chi can be a holistic approach to maintaining physical fitness. Here are five surprising health benefits of tai chi.
#1
Enhances balance and coordination
Tai chi is all about slow, controlled movements that require you to focus on your body's position.
This enhances your balance and coordination over time.
Studies have shown that regular practice can significantly reduce the risk of falls in older adults by improving their stability and reflexes.
#2
Boosts cardiovascular health
Engaging in tai chi regularly can be good for your heart health.
The gentle aerobic exercise helps improve circulation, and lower blood pressure.
It can also help reduce cholesterol levels, which contributes to better cardiovascular health overall.
#3
Improves flexibility and muscle strength
The flowing movements of tai chi stretch and strengthen muscles without putting too much stress on joints.
Over time, practitioners tend to notice improved flexibility and muscle tone.
This is especially beneficial for those looking for low-impact exercises that still build strength.
#4
Supports mental clarity and focus
Tai chi emphasizes mindfulness by combining movement with deep breathing techniques.
This mindful practice can improve mental clarity and focus by reducing stress levels and promoting relaxation.
Many practitioners report feeling more centered after sessions.
#5
Tai chi may help ease chronic pain
Research suggests that tai chi may help manage chronic pain conditions, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, and lower back pain.
Its slow, gentle movements encourage flexibility and improve mobility without putting excessive strain on sensitive joints or muscles.
Regular practice may also help ease stiffness and improve daily functioning. This makes tai chi a potentially useful low-impact exercise for people seeking to manage discomfort while staying physically active.