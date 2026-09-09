Treading water: A powerful pool workout for your whole body
What's the story
Treading water is a basic swimming skill that serves as a life-saving technique and a great workout. It involves keeping yourself afloat by moving your arms and legs in a rhythmic manner. This activity not only improves your swimming skills but also provides several health benefits. Here are five surprising health benefits of treading water that may encourage you to include it in your fitness routine.
#1
Improves cardiovascular health
Treading water is a great way to boost cardiovascular health.
The continuous movement of arms and legs increases heart rate, which improves circulation and strengthens the heart muscle.
Doing this exercise regularly can lead to better endurance and a lower resting heart rate, making it a great addition to any aerobic workout.
#2
Enhances muscle strength
Engaging in treading water works out multiple muscle groups at once.
The resistance of the water helps strengthen muscles in the arms, legs, core, and back.
This low-impact exercise builds muscle tone without putting stress on the joints, making it an ideal option for people looking to build strength without injury.
#3
Aids in weight management
Treading water burns calories effectively due to its continuous nature and the effort required to stay afloat.
It can be an integral part of a weight management plan by helping you burn calories while also improving metabolic rate over time.
Adding this activity to your routine can help you maintain or lose weight when combined with a balanced diet.
#4
Reduces stress levels
Like other forms of physical activity, treading water can help reduce stress levels by releasing endorphins—the body's natural mood lifters.
The rhythmic motion and soothing nature of being in water create a calming effect on the mind, which helps alleviate anxiety and improve overall mental well-being.
#5
Improves flexibility
Treading water requires a full range of motion from different joints in the body, which improves flexibility over time.
As you move your limbs freely in water, it helps loosen tight muscles and joints, while improving your overall mobility.
Regular practice can lead to better posture and reduced stiffness in the body.