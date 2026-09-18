How groundnuts are enjoyed in Africa
What's the story
Groundnuts, or peanuts, are a staple in many African cuisines. They are versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. Groundnuts are not just economical but also a great source of protein and healthy fats. Here are five amazing ways groundnuts are used in African cooking, showcasing the continent's diverse culinary traditions and the nut's adaptability.
Stew magic
Groundnut stew delight
Groundnut stew is a beloved dish in many African countries.
It usually consists of groundnuts blended into a smooth paste and added to vegetables such as sweet potatoes, okra, or spinach.
The stew is usually flavored with spices like ginger and garlic to give it an aromatic touch.
The creamy texture of the groundnuts makes it a hearty meal that can be eaten with rice or flatbreads.
Snack time
Nutty snacks across Africa
In several African regions, groundnuts are roasted or fried to make delicious snacks.
The nuts can be seasoned with salt or spices for an extra kick.
These snacks are not just delicious but also provide a quick energy boost, making them ideal for on-the-go munching.
They are often sold at local markets and street stalls, giving you an authentic taste of regional flavors.
Sauce secrets
Traditional groundnut sauces
Groundnut sauces are a staple in many West African cuisines.
These sauces are made by grinding roasted groundnuts into a paste and mixing them with tomatoes, onions, and chili peppers.
The result is a rich sauce that can be drizzled over rice dishes or used as a dip for vegetables.
The nutty flavor of the sauce elevates any meal it accompanies.
Sweet Creations
Sweet treats with groundnuts
Groundnuts also lend themselves well to sweet dishes across Africa.
In some regions, they are used to make candies or desserts by mixing sugar or honey with crushed groundnuts, and shaping them into bars or balls.
These treats offer a delightful combination of sweetness and nuttiness that appeals to many palates.
Oil essence
Groundnut oil: A cooking staple
Groundnut oil is widely used for cooking across Africa, owing to its high smoke point and neutral flavor profile.
It is ideal for frying vegetables or making traditional dishes like jollof rice, without overpowering other ingredients' flavors.
This oil is also favored for baking due to its versatility across various culinary applications.