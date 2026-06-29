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Do these workouts for better joint health

By Simran Jeet 02:04 pm Jun 29, 202602:04 pm

What's the story

African cultures have long relied on traditional exercises to promote flexibility and joint health. These exercises, often rooted in daily activities and rituals, provide natural ways to maintain physical well-being. By incorporating these practices into modern routines, individuals can benefit from increased mobility and reduced stiffness. Here are five traditional African exercises that can enhance flexibility and support joint health.