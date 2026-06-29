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Do these workouts for better joint health
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Do these workouts for better joint health

By Simran Jeet
Jun 29, 2026
02:04 pm
What's the story

African cultures have long relied on traditional exercises to promote flexibility and joint health. These exercises, often rooted in daily activities and rituals, provide natural ways to maintain physical well-being. By incorporating these practices into modern routines, individuals can benefit from increased mobility and reduced stiffness. Here are five traditional African exercises that can enhance flexibility and support joint health.

Dance steps

Dance movements from West Africa

West African dance movements are famous for their rhythmic body isolations and fluid motions. These dances involve the hips, shoulders, and arms, promoting flexibility in the joints. Regular practice of these dance steps can improve the range of motion and reduce stiffness. The dynamic nature of these dances also helps in improving cardiovascular health.

Jumping drills

Maasai jumping exercises

The Maasai community is famous for its jumping exercises, which are part of their cultural ceremonies. These exercises involve repeated vertical jumps that strengthen leg muscles and improve joint flexibility. The repetitive motion helps in lubricating the joints, reducing the risk of injury. Incorporating Maasai-style jumping into your routine can improve lower body strength and enhance overall mobility.

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Yoga poses

Traditional African yoga poses

Similar to yoga, some African cultures practice poses that promote stretching and balance. These poses target major muscle groups, while also enhancing joint flexibility. The gentle stretching involved in these poses helps alleviate tension in muscles around the joints, promoting better alignment and posture.

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Drumming circles

Drumming circles for movement

Drumming circles are an integral part of many African communities, serving as a source of rhythmical movement. Participants move their arms, wrists, and fingers in sync with the beat of drums, promoting dexterity and coordination. This exercise not only improves upper body flexibility but also encourages social interaction within groups.

Farming tasks

Traditional farming activities

Traditional farming activities across Africa involve a range of movements that promote joint health through natural exercise. Tasks like planting seeds or harvesting crops require bending, stretching, lifting, and carrying, actions that engage multiple muscle groups while promoting flexibility in the hips, knees, and elbows. These activities provide practical ways to stay active without needing specialized equipment or facilities.

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