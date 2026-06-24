Choosing an auspicious date for the wedding is extremely important in Chinese culture

How traditional Chinese weddings are celebrated

By Vinita Jain 09:40 am Jun 24, 202609:40 am

What's the story

Chinese weddings are steeped in rich traditions and customs that have been passed down through generations. These age-old practices are not just a celebration of love, but also a homage to cultural heritage and family values. From the selection of auspicious dates to intricate rituals, each element has its own significance. Here are five ancient Chinese wedding customs that continue to be an integral part of marital celebrations today.