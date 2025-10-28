These 5 ancient spice blends will transform your veg meals
Ancient spice blends have been used for centuries to add flavor and nutrition to vegetarian dishes. These blends not only enhance the taste but also come with a host of health benefits. From the aromatic spices of India to the zesty mixes of the Mediterranean, these ancient recipes can transform simple vegetables into delightful meals. Here are five spice blends that every vegetarian must try.
Indian spices
Garam masala: A fragrant Indian blend
Garam masala is a popular Indian spice blend comprising cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, and black pepper. This aromatic mix is commonly used in curries and stews to add depth and warmth. The spices in garam masala are said to boost digestion and provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding this blend to vegetarian dishes can make them more flavorful without overpowering the natural taste of the ingredients.
North African mix
Ras el Hanout: North African delight
Ras el hanout is a North African spice blend that consists of up to 30 different spices, including nutmeg, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and allspice. This complex mix is commonly used in tagines and couscous dishes. Ras el hanout adds a sweet and savory flavor profile that goes well with vegetables like carrots and potatoes. Its diverse ingredients also offer antioxidant properties.
French herbs
Herbes de Provence: French culinary classic
Herbes de Provence is a classic French spice blend that consists of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, basil, oregano, marjoram, and lavender flowers. This mixture is commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine to add fragrance to roasted vegetables or salads. The herbal notes of Herbes de Provence are refreshing and enhance the natural flavors of fresh produce without overpowering them.
Ethiopian blend
Berbere: Ethiopian spice mix
Berbere is an Ethiopian spice mix made with chili peppers, garlic powder, ginger root powder, basil leaves powder, rue leaves powder, and other spices such as korarima seeds (Ethiopian cardamom seeds). This fiery yet flavorful combination works well when added into lentil soups or stews. It gives them an extra kick while also providing health benefits such as improved metabolism due to its chili content.
Middle Eastern zest
Za'atar: Middle Eastern zest
Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend of sumac berries, sesame seeds, thyme leaves, marjoram leaves, oregano leaves, salt, and olive oil. It adds a tangy zest to flatbreads, salads, and roasted vegetables. Za'atar is rich in vitamins A and C, and iron, making it a healthy addition to vegetarian diets.