These 5 ancient spice blends will transform your veg meals

Ancient spice blends have been used for centuries to add flavor and nutrition to vegetarian dishes. These blends not only enhance the taste but also come with a host of health benefits. From the aromatic spices of India to the zesty mixes of the Mediterranean, these ancient recipes can transform simple vegetables into delightful meals. Here are five spice blends that every vegetarian must try.

Indian spices Garam masala: A fragrant Indian blend Garam masala is a popular Indian spice blend comprising cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, and black pepper. This aromatic mix is commonly used in curries and stews to add depth and warmth. The spices in garam masala are said to boost digestion and provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding this blend to vegetarian dishes can make them more flavorful without overpowering the natural taste of the ingredients.

North African mix Ras el Hanout: North African delight Ras el hanout is a North African spice blend that consists of up to 30 different spices, including nutmeg, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and allspice. This complex mix is commonly used in tagines and couscous dishes. Ras el hanout adds a sweet and savory flavor profile that goes well with vegetables like carrots and potatoes. Its diverse ingredients also offer antioxidant properties.

French herbs Herbes de Provence: French culinary classic Herbes de Provence is a classic French spice blend that consists of dried herbs like thyme, rosemary, basil, oregano, marjoram, and lavender flowers. This mixture is commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine to add fragrance to roasted vegetables or salads. The herbal notes of Herbes de Provence are refreshing and enhance the natural flavors of fresh produce without overpowering them.

Ethiopian blend Berbere: Ethiopian spice mix Berbere is an Ethiopian spice mix made with chili peppers, garlic powder, ginger root powder, basil leaves powder, rue leaves powder, and other spices such as korarima seeds (Ethiopian cardamom seeds). This fiery yet flavorful combination works well when added into lentil soups or stews. It gives them an extra kick while also providing health benefits such as improved metabolism due to its chili content.