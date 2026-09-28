New to aquatic vegetables? Try these 5 varieties
What's the story
Aquatic vegetables are a staple in many cuisines, providing unique flavors and nutritional benefits. For vegetarians, these vegetables can be a great addition to their diet, offering essential nutrients and variety. From the depths of lakes and rivers, these plants are harvested for their culinary uses. Here are five aquatic vegetables that can enhance vegetarian dishes with their distinct taste and health benefits.
#1
Water spinach: A leafy delight
Water spinach, or kangkong, is a versatile leafy vegetable that grows in shallow waters.
It has a mild flavor and tender texture, making it a great addition to stir-fries and salads.
Rich in vitamins A and C, water spinach also provides iron and calcium.
Its quick cooking time makes it an ideal choice for fast meals without compromising on nutrition.
#2
Lotus root: Crunchy texture
Lotus root is the underwater stem of the lotus flower. It has a crunchy texture with a slightly sweet taste.
The vegetable is often sliced to reveal its unique hole patterns, which add visual appeal to dishes.
Lotus root is high in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium.
It can be pickled or added to soups and stir-fries for added crunch.
#3
Seaweed: Nutrient powerhouse
Seaweed is an umbrella term for various marine plants that grow in oceans or freshwater bodies.
Rich in iodine, calcium, iron, magnesium, and vitamins A through E, seaweed is a nutrient powerhouse.
It adds umami flavor to soups or salads when used as an ingredient or garnish.
Seaweed snacks have also become popular among health-conscious consumers looking for low-calorie alternatives.
#4
Water chestnut: Crisp sweetness
Water chestnuts are tubers that grow underwater in marshes or paddy fields.
They have a crisp texture with a mildly sweet flavor, making them perfect for adding crunchiness when sliced thinly into stir-fries or salads.
Water chestnuts are low-calorie yet rich sources of fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6, which help maintain energy levels throughout the day.
#5
Bamboo shoots: Versatile ingredient
Bamboo shoots are young sprouts from bamboo plants found near water sources like riversides.
They have a tender yet firm texture and a slightly nutty taste. This makes them versatile enough for various cuisines, from Asian to Western dishes.
Bamboo shoots provide dietary fiber, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folate, and vitamin K, along with minerals like manganese, copper, zinc, and selenium, among others.