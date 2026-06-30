Try these delicious avocado recipes

Dish 5

Tanzanian avocado flatbreads

Tanzanian flatbreads stuffed with mashed ripe avocados make for a delicious snack option. These flatbreads are prepared using whole wheat flour dough rolled out thinly before being filled generously with seasoned mashed ripe avocado mixture. The mixture is then folded over itself, sealed tightly, and cooked on both sides until golden brown. They are crispy on the outside, yet soft inside, making them an ideal choice for any time of day.