How to use balsamic vinegar in cooking

Balsamic vinegar is an extremely versatile ingredient that elevates the flavor of vegetables. Its rich, tangy taste complements a variety of dishes, making it a staple in any kitchen. It adds depth to salads, and enhances roasted veggies. Here are five recipes using balsamic vinegar to transform vegetables into delightful dishes.

Dish 1 Roasted balsamic Brussels sprouts Roasting Brussels sprouts with balsamic vinegar enhances their sweetness, and gives them a tangy twist. Halve the sprouts and toss them with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast them in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and return to the oven for 5 more minutes. This dish goes well with grains, or as a side.

Dish 2 Balsamic glazed carrots Carrots glazed with balsamic vinegar is a sweet and savory combination that's hard to resist. Slice carrots into thin rounds and saute them in olive oil over medium heat until tender. Add balsamic vinegar and honey, stirring continuously until the liquid reduces to form a glaze coating the carrots evenly. This recipe is perfect as an accompaniment to any main course or as part of a vegetable medley.

Dish 3 Caprese salad with balsamic reduction A classic Caprese salad gets an upgrade with a drizzle of balsamic reduction. Layer slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil leaves on a platter. In a small saucepan, simmer balsamic vinegar until it reduces by half its volume and thickens slightly. Drizzle this reduction over the salad just before serving for added flavor without overpowering other ingredients.

Dish 4 Grilled asparagus with balsamic drizzle Grilling asparagus brings out its flavors and adds smoky notes, which are complemented by balsamic drizzle. Trim the woody ends and brush the spears with olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper. Grill over hot grates, turning occasionally, until tender-crisp, about six to eight minutes. Finish with a drizzle of quality aged balsamic vinegar before serving, either alone or with a pasta dish.