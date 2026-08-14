5 traditional dishes using bananas
What's the story
Bananas are a staple in many African cuisines, providing versatility and nutrition. They can be used in savory and sweet dishes alike, showcasing the continent's diverse culinary traditions. Here are five African-inspired banana recipes that highlight the fruit's adaptability and the rich flavors of various regions. Each recipe offers a unique taste experience, allowing you to explore African culture through its cuisine.
Dish 1
Plantain porridge delight
Plantain porridge is a popular breakfast dish in West Africa.
It is made by cooking ripe plantains with water or milk until soft and blending them into a smooth consistency.
The porridge is usually sweetened with sugar or honey, and flavored with spices like cinnamon or nutmeg.
This comforting meal provides energy for the day ahead and highlights the plantain's natural sweetness.
Dish 2
Banana leaf-wrapped treats
In several parts of Africa, bananas are wrapped in banana leaves and steamed or baked for a delicious treat.
The process infuses the banana with flavors from the leaves, making it aromatic and moist.
These treats can be filled with ingredients such as coconut or groundnuts for added texture and taste.
They make for a great snack or dessert option.
Dish 3
Spicy banana stew
Spicy banana stew is a savory dish popular in East Africa.
Ripe bananas are cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and chili peppers to make a rich sauce.
The stew is usually served over rice or flatbread, providing a hearty meal that balances sweetness from the bananas with spicy notes from the other ingredients.
Dish 4
Banana fritters: A crunchy snack
Banana fritters are an easy-to-make snack across several African countries.
Ripe bananas are mashed into a batter with flour, sugar, baking powder, and spices like cardamom or vanilla extract before frying them until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy on the outside but soft inside, making them an irresistible treat at any time of the day.
Dish 5
Sweet plantain pancakes
Sweet plantain pancakes make for an amazing breakfast option across much of Africa.
Ripe plantains are mashed into a batter with flour, milk, sugar, and baking soda, then cooked on a griddle till golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are often served with syrup, honey, or fresh fruit slices, making them a delicious start to the day.