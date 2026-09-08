Healthy mornings: 5 barley breakfast ideas 

A barley and berry bowl combines the nutty flavor of barley with the sweetness of fresh berries.

To prepare, cook one cup of pearl barley until tender. Top with one-half cup of mixed berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for sweetness, if desired.

This bowl is rich in antioxidants and fiber, making it great for blood sugar management.