May 28, 202511:12 am

What's the story

African marula seed oil is taking the beauty world by storm with its amazing benefits for skin and hair.

Sourced from marula fruit's seeds, the oil is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins.

Used traditionally for centuries, it's finally gaining worldwide appreciation for its prowess in beautifying routines.

Here are five benefits that make African marula seed oil a must-have in your skincare, haircare.